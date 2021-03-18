Beckley man pleads guilty to attempt production of child pornography

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man pleads guilty today to attempted production of child pornography.

Douglas Patrick Humphrey, 32, was charged by a single-count Information in February 2021.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston and the plea agreement/statements made in court, Humphrey admitted that on August 25 and 26, 2020, he communicated with a 15-year-old female via Snapchat.

During that conversation he asked her to meet him to engage in sexual activity and also asked her to produce and send explicit videos of herself.

Humphrey was arrested on August 26, 2020, when he arrived at the location where he had arranged to meet the minor.

Humphrey faces at least 15 years and up 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 2.