Beckley man facing drug charges in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley tells WOAY on Saturday night, deputies were in the Scarbro area attempting to locate a wanted person. While in the area, a male they thought were looking for fled on foot. Once deputies caught the male, they determined he wasn’t who they were looking for, but they did find quantities of methamphetamines.

Jamie Edward Clay, 34 of Beckley, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Fleeing from Police and Obstructing. He was also wanted out of Raleigh County for violating probation.

Clay is currently Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.

