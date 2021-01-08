Beckley man enters guilty plea to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)-United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Isaiah Lamont Shaw, 21, of Beckley, pled guilty to distributing more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Shaw was charged as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

“Shaw was peddling meth that was between 92% and 98% pure,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Meth is taking a serious toll on West Virginia communities. I commend the collaborative work of law enforcement in this case that put another meth dealer out of business.”

Shaw admitted that on October 30, 2019, he sold more than five grams of methamphetamine to a person that was working with law enforcement as a confidential informant. Shaw admitted to meeting the informant near a shopping center near Mount Hope in Raleigh County to sell the drugs. As part of the plea agreement, Shaw also admitted to selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on four other occasions. Each transaction occurred within the Southern District of West Virginia. The drugs sold by defendant were tested by the DEA Drug Lab which established the methamphetamine was between 92% and 98% pure.

Shaw faces not less than five years and up to forty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 26, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit which is comprised of officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police, conducted the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Frank W. Volk.