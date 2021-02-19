Beckley man charged in Nicholas County for distribution of obscene matter

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Beckley man has been charged in Nicholas County for distribution of obscene matter after pornographic matter was sent to a fifteen year old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 13, 2021, an officer was dispatched in reference to obscene manner on a minor’s phone. The complainant informed the officer that she discovered pornographic videos on her fifteen year old daughter’s cell phone.

The victim had been in contact with Tyler Ray Short, through Facebook messenger and Snapchat. Throughout further investigation, it was discovered that Short had sent pornographic images and videos of himself to the juvenile through social media between January 30th and February 13, 2021.

Tyler Short has been arrested and charged with three counts of distribution and display to minor obscene matter. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $30,000 bond.