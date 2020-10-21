Beckley man arrested for duct taping a woman up and sexually assaulting her

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly tying a woman up and sexually assaulted her.

According to court documents, Beckley Police responded to an assault call at an apartment on Hamby Lane. The victim stated that she and Zachary Senopole began to argue about people being in the apartment. The victim continued to say that Senopole then smacked her a few times on the left side of the face and head, threatening to kill her. He allegedly told the victim that “today was the day that you were going to die.”

The victim says Senopole hit her, causing her to fall to the floor; he pulled her away from the door, rolled her onto her stomach, and started to duct tape her legs, arms, and body. Senopole then shoved the handle of his hatchet into the victim’s mouth. Senopole started to sexually assault her while she was tied up.

Police were able to speak to a witness who gave matching details. Police found duct tape, a hatchet, and more evidence inside the apartment. Senopole told police that he was mad because people were in the apartment while he was not there.

Senopole is charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault, domestic battery, and unlawful restraint.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.