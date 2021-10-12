Beckley local wins zero-steer riding mower in vaccine sweepstakes

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Governor Justice makes a stop at Tamarack to give away another prize in the Do it for BabyDog Vaccine Sweepstakes.

This lucky winner won a brand new zero-steer riding mower.

Steven Stover is from Beckley and entered the sweepstakes after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. He says he got the vaccine to protect his family, and hopes to see others get it as well.

“I believe that if people would be vaccinated, this thing would disappear,” Stover said.

Stover also says he’s excited to use the new mower on his one-and-a-half acre lawn.

Related