Beckley Ice Rink now open to the public

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley has brought back their ice rink after popular demand.

According to Leslie Baker, the Director of Beckley Parks and Recreation, last year the city opened a temporary public ice rink which saw great success.

“Today’s our opening day of our skating rink. It’s our second year, we’ve brought it back. It was brought back pretty much due to popular demand. We were busy every day except for one day it rained last year,” Baker said.

Baker added that the ice rink is one of the safer things they can offer to city residents, because many people will be wearing masks due to the weather and it’s an outdoor activity that can allow for social distancing.

This rink is also larger than last year’s to allow for more spacing between people.

The ice rink is open Monday through Saturday from 10 A.M. until 8 P.M., and on Sundays from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. The rink will not be open on Thanksgiving. It will remain open until December 6.

The price to skate is $7 for adults and $5 for children. The funds go to the general fund for the Parks and Rec Department.

The city will also limit how many people will be allowed on the ice at once, and face masks are required.

The rink is located at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.