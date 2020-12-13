Beckley churches join efforts for Toys for Tots

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Central Baptist Church and Ebenezer Baptist Church in Beckley have joined together to support Toys for Tots.

The two churches have gathered donations they’ve received and joined up to distribute them to various organizations around the community.

Barbara Charles from the Beckley area helped coordinate the effort. She’s been supporting Toys for Tots for more than two decades, before they even had a local coordinator with the program.

“I’ve been here for 22 years. I used to go and get the toys and cross the lane at the marine base and bring them here before there was any Toys for Tots in Beckley,” Charles said.

There are hundreds of toys for many different age groups ready to be sent out to organizations that support charitable causes. They’ll then be distributed to their own various communities.

“These will go to places like Carpenters Corner. They will go to the many churches in our community, Heart of God Ministries.”

At Ebenezer Baptist Church just down the road, volunteers with The Lord’s Kitchen have put together bags of food and snacks to go along with the donations.

“We’re preparing to feed people for The Lord’s Kitchen. Snacks for the kids, oranges, apples, candies and a door knocker to ask them to please come to church. We’re going to combine this with Toys for Tots. And then different organizations will come over and pick them up for their church, another church and our church,” Pastor Ballard Johnson said.

All the toys and bags of food were picked up by tons of local organizations and will soon be sent out to people in need. They’ll receive toys for their children and some healthy snacks. The churches say it was just one way that they could help support their community.