Beckley Beer Festival returns to Beckley Intermodal Gateway for its second year

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Great Beckley Beer Festival made its return to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway for its second year with local food, vendors, live music, and all the craft beer you can drink. Eight to ten local beer vendors are showing up to the festival, including selections from Weathered Ground, Sophisticated Hound, and Freefolk breweries, and the festival itself is a great way to enjoy a blending of those local tastes and celebrate this Labor Day Weekend.

“We have so many great people, great organizations and local businesses, and artists involved in this thing, and it’s really just the definition of a community event, we’re not just a small organization bringing people here, it’s a whole bunch of people coming together to make a great day for everybody,” Jason Lockart, the festival director says.

Proceeds from the festival will go toward future funding for art and entertainment projects through the West Virginia Collective.

