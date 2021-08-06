Beckley Art Center to host reception for new art exhibition

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is excited to be launching its first solo exhibition this year. Entitled The Ecstasy of Gold by West Virginia artist Psychoflauge, the exhibit will feature an assortment of collages made from over 9,000 pieces of paper.

“He’s been working on the concept for about 10 years and some of these collages took a few years to complete. He just makes some really beautiful, dense, complex work,” says Robby Moore, Executive Director of BAC.

Meant to tell a story, each distinct art piece included in the exhibit is broken up into chapters, with popular images in the collages representing characters within the story, making a perfect collection for a solo exhibition.

“You really get a chance to see in-depth the artist’s work,” he says. “Sometimes you only get a chance to see one or two pieces in a group show, but this way you really get to be immersed.”

The art center will be holding a reception to welcome this unique solo exhibition and will give the artist the opportunity to introduce his work to the community.

“One of the things that we’ve missed during the past year is having in-person receptions because that’s a great way for you to come and talk to the artist, get to know them, and get to know about their process,” Moore adds.

The exhibition will be on display from August 6th until September 11th. The reception for this new exhibition will be held today from 6:00 p.m to 7:30 p.m, and the Beckley Art Center plans to hold three more exhibitions later this year.

