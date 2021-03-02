Beckley Art Center is bringing new exhibitions for 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Art is an important part of education that should get more recognition, and one local art gallery is doing just that.

The Beckley Arts Center is helping to bring the community together through art, and growing art awareness throughout the region. The center has several new exhibitions and events in store for 2021, and they want the community to be a part of it. They are kicking off the year with their newest exhibition entitled The Blue Period, a member-exclusive exhibition that is meant to celebrate any and all shades of blue.

“It gets our members involved and it helps to showcase and highlight their artwork,” says Robby Moore, the executive director at BAC.

The art center is also impacting and inspiring the community of young artists, or potential artists, in honor of Youth Arts Month. Their new Youth Arts Exhibition beginning March 19th is meant to specifically highlight K through 12 youth artists in the community.

“We don’t have many galleries here in Beckley and so it’s just a great opportunity for them to come, display their work, maybe gain a little bit of confidence, and for the community to see that we have a lot of talented young people in the area,” he says.

The individuals’ art they showcase at the center represents a unique aspect of small businesses and the community overall.

“It definitely helps out our community, because when you come in and collect a piece of art that’s one of a kind and original, it supports small businesses.”

Their next open exhibition is called Juried beginning June 25th. This exhibition will include cash prizes, and there is an open call for entries lasting until April 19th.

To take part in these upcoming art events at Beckley Art Center, you can contact them at gallery@beckleyartcenter.com.