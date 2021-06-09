Beckley Area Foundation offering “Field of Interest” grants

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Area Foundation is offering 11 opportunities for “Field of Interest” grants.

The foundation considers grant requests from organizations that are designated as non profit, public institutions, schools, or municipalities. You will need an IRS determination letter to verify status. The project must happen within the grant period, which starts Sept. 1 and runs through Feb. 28 of next year.

“We’re welcoming all organizations that fit the funds description to apply,” said Beckley Area Foundation Communications and Grant Program Coordinator Sam Babcock. “These funds vary, so we have everything from economic development in the New River Highlands, to environmental and wildlife preservation and youth soccer programs in Fayette and Raleigh County. We even have a fund specific to McDowell County.”

Applications are being accepted through July 15.

