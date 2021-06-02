Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – June 1

By
Matt Digby
-

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Oak Hill 11, Woodrow Wilson 1 (highlights above)

Greenbrier East 10, Princeton 0

Bluefield 19, PikeView 3

Wyoming East 7, Westside 2

Independence 14, Liberty 0

Shady Spring 17, Nicholas County 6

Summers County 15, Greater Beckley 9

Richwood 13, Webster County 7

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Oak Hill 17, Princeton 2 (highlights above)

Greenbrier West 17, Pocahontas County 0 (highlights above)

Greenbrier East 10, Woodrow Wilson 0

Wyoming East 12, PikeView 1

Westside 3, Bluefield 2

Independence 14, Liberty 0

Shady Spring 8, Nicholas County 0

James Monroe 17, Mount View 2

PROSPECT LEAGUE BASEBALL

Chillicothe 10, West Virginia Miners 1

