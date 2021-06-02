Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – June 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Oak Hill 11, Woodrow Wilson 1 (highlights above)
Greenbrier East 10, Princeton 0
Bluefield 19, PikeView 3
Wyoming East 7, Westside 2
Independence 14, Liberty 0
Shady Spring 17, Nicholas County 6
Summers County 15, Greater Beckley 9
Richwood 13, Webster County 7
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Oak Hill 17, Princeton 2 (highlights above)
Greenbrier West 17, Pocahontas County 0 (highlights above)
Greenbrier East 10, Woodrow Wilson 0
Wyoming East 12, PikeView 1
Westside 3, Bluefield 2
Independence 14, Liberty 0
Shady Spring 8, Nicholas County 0
James Monroe 17, Mount View 2
PROSPECT LEAGUE BASEBALL
Chillicothe 10, West Virginia Miners 1
