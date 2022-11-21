Authorities searching for suspect in Fayette County shooting

Scarbro, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriffs are looking for a suspect in a shooting that took place in Scarbro on Saturday night.

Deputies received a call in the Bluejay road area reporting a male sustaining a single gunshot wound.

Emergency services transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are withholding the victim’s name at this time.

Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Eddie Devon Morgan, who they consider armed and dangerous.

Deputies advise the public to use extreme caution should they encounter Morgan. Do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

