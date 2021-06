BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing woman out of Beaver.

Tabitha Christian Templeton was reported missing to the State Police Beckley Detachment on Tuesday. Templeton was last seen at Kroger in Beaver on May 27th, at approximately 7:00 p.m. She is not believed to be in immediate danger.

If you have any information on Templeton’s whereabouts, contact Trooper First Class E.W.Boothe at 304-256-6700.

