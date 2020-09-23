Authorities search for hit-and-run suspects

By
Kassie Simmons
-

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Last night, Mercer County deputies responded to a hit and run sparked by a shoplifting incident.

At 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a hit and run at Mercer Mall. Upon arrival, authorities learned the accident was allegedly caused by two men that also shoplifted from the Belk inside the mall.

The accident caused the second vehicle’s airbags to deploy, injuring someone inside.

“We had witnesses saying the suspect vehicle was a navy blue van that struck the vehicle, disabling it, and the airbags went off on it,” said chief deputy Joe Parks. “The Mercer County Sheriffs Department is looking for tips from the public about who may have been involved in the shoplifting. We do know it was two men.”

Authorities found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned at another location. The alleged shoplifters face several charges, including fleeing the scene of an accident.

