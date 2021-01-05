Austin Kendall to enter transfer portal

WOAY – WVU Athletics confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Austin Kendall will enter the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons in Morgantown.

Kendall came to the Mountaineers after several years at Oklahoma, where he was a backup to both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He would start West Virginia’s first game under Neal Brown – a 20-13 win over James Madison – in addition to eight more starts until Jarret Doege took over for the final three games of the 2019 season. Kendall threw for 1,989 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2019.

The Waxhaw, North Carolina native only made one appearance in the 2020 regular season, in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. He came off the bench last week in the Liberty Bowl, throwing for 121 yards and two touchdowns as West Virginia came from behind to beat Army 24-21.

Kendall was a redshirt senior this season, but due to the NCAA waiver regarding eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has one season of eligibility remaining.