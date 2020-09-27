ATV traffic stop results in drug arrest

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is behind bars on drug charges after being stopped on an ATV this weekend.

Friday night, Sheriff Mike Fridley says a deputy stopped an ATV on Sunday Road in Hico for driving recklessly. After searching the vehicle, authorities say they found multiple small units of heroin and a large bag of the drug as well.

Randy Billips was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and traffic offenses. He how awaits court proceedings.