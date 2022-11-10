Attorney General’s office wins NAAG Best Brief Award for West Virginia v. EPA

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces his office earned the “Best Brief” award from the National Association of Attorneys General for its efforts in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Best Brief award recognizes practitioners from state attorney general offices displaying excellent work representing their states before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A panel of independent Supreme Court experts selects the winners annually. This year the West Virginia attorneys General’s Office was one of two winning briefs out of 39 submissions.

In June, the West Virginia v. EPA case overturned a lower court ruling in a 6-3 decision that would have given the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency almost unlimited authority in regulating economic sectors such as manufacturing and power generation.

