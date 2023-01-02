Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging consumers to be careful when evaluating weight loss options.

Quick-fix solutions are easily accessible but are not always the healthiest choice for consumers or the best option for long-term results.

Consumers should avoid advertisements for miracle pills and creams guaranteeing weight loss without lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise.

Some weight loss products are tainted with ingredients that may result in serious side effects.

Consumers must also check to see if any prescribed medications will negatively interact with weight loss products as natural dietary supplements sometimes feature the hidden active ingredients as also found in prescription drugs.

Individuals should also be wary of free trials and closely read the terms and conditions for each offer.

Some companies use free trials as an opportunity to sign up the consumer for additional products, which the consumer is billed for until cancellation.



Attorney General Morrisey is also urging consumers to read and understand the fine print when considering gym memberships.

Those looking to join a gym should visit the facility before doing so to see if it’s a good fit and carefully read every document before signing to ensure they know what they’re agreeing to.



Additionally, businesses primarily involved in the sale of memberships, providing instruction, or use of facilities in a program of physical exercise, are required to be registered with the Attorney General’s Office.



Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.

Related