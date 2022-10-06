Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor performing home improvement projects for consumers throughout West Virginia.

The suit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom of Hurricane accepted money for home improvement projects he did not start or finish. Additionally, Sansom reportedly contracted with customers for services he was not qualified to perform without a contractor’s license.

Consumers paid Sansom for general construction, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, tile, flooring, and HVAC services.

According to AG Morrisey’s lawsuit, Sansom has never had a contractor’s license to work in West Virginia. Sansom advertised services online, claiming to offer end-to-end home remodeling.

He operated the business under J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 to April 2021 before changing to J.Andrews Design LLC.

Five of Sansom’s consumers have filed formal complaints with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. However, Sansom has only replied to one.

Morrisey is requesting the court ban Sansom from engaging directly or indirectly in providing home improvement and contracting business in any capacity.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of fraudulent business practices can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.com.

