Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses drug epidemic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with law enforcement officials to discuss the illegal overflow of fentanyl in Raleigh County.

Law enforcement officials gathered to speak on the ongoing drug epidemic in the state. Officials addressed that not only is Raleigh County a hub for drugs, but many stations are low on staff with such a big issue at hand.

“We know that trafficking in the Mexican cartels has risen so we have to push back against that. so we’re taking actions in the office, but we’re trying to coordinate good support locally because this is going to affect everyone,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey says they are currently working on the federal side, speaking with other states about taking legal action against homeland security.

