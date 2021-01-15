Attorney General Patrick Morrisey appoints Chief Deputy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Friday his appointment of Senior Deputy Attorney General Douglas Buffington to the position of chief deputy.

“Doug brings a wealth of leadership and litigation experience to this position,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Doug shares my passion for West Virginia, and I know he will flourish in this position.”

Chief Deputy Attorney General Buffington, 46, of Daniels, will be the Attorney General’s second chief deputy since taking office in 2013. Buffington will manage both legal and day-to-day operations of the office and will report directly to Attorney General Morrisey.

Buffington has served as a senior deputy attorney general since May 2019.

Buffington’s résumé includes prior stints as the acting and assistant director of the West Virginia Lottery, as well as managing deputy secretary and general counsel for the state Department of Revenue.

Buffington received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Baylor University.