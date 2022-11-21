Attorney General Morrisey praises US Appeals Court Ruling striking down Horseracing Rules Act

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praised the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling finding the Horseracing Integrity Safety Act unconstitutional.

The 5th Circuit ruled in favor of opponents of the act in Louisiana, West Virginia, and Texas.

The Act’s purpose was to create a private, nonprofit corporation with exclusive power to promulgate government-like rules regulating doping, medication control, and racetrack safety in horseracing.

“Ensuring the health and safety of racehorses remains important, and we can do so in a manner that respects state sovereignty – a far cry from the impact of the Horseracing Integrity Safety Act,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

“This Act would have taken away much of West Virginia’s constitutional authority to regulate horse safety and health, give it to a private company, and then make West Virginia pay for it.”

