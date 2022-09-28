Attorney General Morrisey leads SCOTUS brief supporting stronger protections for religious freedom

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is co-leading a U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief to support expanding rights to religious accommodations in the workplace.

The case resulting in the brief involves Gerald Groff, a Pennsylvania mail carrier and evangelical Christian who faithfully observes Sunday Sabbath. Groff resigned in 2019 following the United States Postal Service’s agreement with Amazon to deliver on Sundays and holidays.

Groff sued the Postal service alleging the company discriminated against his religion under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A federal appeals court ruled against Groff in May, finding that exempting him would negatively impact fellow postal workers.

Seventeen states make up the coalition that argues courts have long applied the improper standing for employers accommodating workers’ religious practices.

