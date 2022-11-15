Attorney General Morrisey leads coalition supporting legislation against EPA final rule on Electric Vehicles

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by 16 states against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency(EPA).

Morrisey states that the heart of the lawsuit is EPA’s final rule which includes a “regulatory scheme that attempts to force people into electric vehicles while disregarding that mandate’s serious consequences.”

In the brief, the coalition outlines the final rule undermines the nation’s energy security and independence, increases demand and strain on vulnerable power grids, and makes the U.S. more dependent on other countries for materials to produce vehicles.

