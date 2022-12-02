Attorney General Morrisey leads brief supporting challenge to NHTSA’s Corp Average Fuel Standards

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey leads a coalition of eight states in filing an amicus brief supporting a challenge to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) corporate average fuel economy standards.

Earlier this year, eleven states petitioned the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review NHTSA’s standards seeking to impose increases in electric vehicles on the roads nationwide.

The coalition reported that the consequences of the legislation would be felt throughout the automobile industry and the nation’s economy.

NHTSA’s corporate average fuel economy standards require an industry-wide fleet average of 49 mpg for 2026 model passenger cars and light trucks.

Additionally, the administration requires an increase of fuel efficiency by 8% per year for 2024 and 2025 model passenger cars and light trucks.

“This administration’s mission seems to be to cripple the economy, increase inflation and prolong the suffering of millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet,” Attorney General Morrisey states.

“The NHTSA final rule will undoubtedly cause the United States to be dependent on other nations like China for our energy needs and will undermine American energy security by increasing demand and strain power grids.”

Related