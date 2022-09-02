Attorney General Morrisey joins 9 AGs in support of Women’s Bill of Rights

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that he signed the Women’s Bill of Rights and nine fellow attorneys general. The statement sponsored by the Independent Women’s Voice affirms the legal basis for maintaining single-sex spaces such as rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, athletic teams, locker rooms, and sororities.

According to the Women’s Bill of Rights, the coalition affirms “there are legitimate reasons to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletics, prisons or other detention facilities, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms and other areas where biology, safety and/or privacy are implicated.”

