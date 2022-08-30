Attorney General Morrisey joins 22 State Coalition supporting the religious liberty of Navy servicemembers

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined over 21 other attorneys general in support of the religious liberty of Navy SEALs and other Navy personnel seeking exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the Navy from separating soldiers based on vaccination status. The US Supreme Court stayed the injunction pending disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The attorneys general argue that states have “managed to balance fundamental freedoms and sensitive state interests during the COVID-19 pandemic”. Additionally, the coalition stated the current administration’s “words and actions demonstrated its demand for deference to be met with skepticism.”

Read a copy of the brief at: https://bit.ly/3KC2II4.

Related