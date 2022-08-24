Attorney General Morrisey co-leads letter protesting ESG Ratings Firm’s business practices

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey co-led a 17-state coalition asking financial services firm Morningstar Inc. about reports that their subsidiary, Sustainalytics, is furthering the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. Sustainalytics is a rating and research firm that publishes findings via a system of risk ratings, influencing government agencies and financial managers’ investment decisions.

Morrisey claims BDS is an “anti-semitic campaign” to intimidate the Jewish people and “delegitimize Israel.” According to the Attorney General’s office, an independent analysis of Sustainalytics’ law firm discovered instances of BDS propaganda in the firm’s assessment of Israel.

The coalition is requesting Morningstar respond to its questions about Sustainalytics’ actions by Aug. 31.

Related