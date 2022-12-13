Attorney General Morrisey asks FCC to put in Anti Robotext Protections in place

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission supporting their proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages.

The FCC proposes requiring mobile wireless providers to block text from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list.

Much like spam calls, spam texts can result in people losing millions through phishing texts, imposter scams, and links containing ransomware.

The FCC received over 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted texts last year. In 2020, scammers stole over $86 million through scam text messages.

The coalition is also asking the FCC to continue urging the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages.

Call authentication technology shows if received texts are from spoofed numbers allowing law enforcement to investigate where the texts came from.

