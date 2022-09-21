Attorney General Morrisey announces more than $147 million in settlements with Walmart and CVS Pharmacies

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the state has reached settlements with Walmart and CVS, totaling over $147 million. The lawsuits allege the pharmacies did not maintain adequate controls while dispensing and distributing drugs resulting in the oversupply of opioids in the state.

Walmart agreed to a settlement of $65,070,000, and CVS settled for $82.5 million. CVS’ deal comes with a 2.25% Most Favored Nation protection-a guarantee that West Virginia would not be prejudiced by a future national settlement.

Walmart and CVS are a part of a larger trial involving other significant pharmacies. Walgreens and Kroger are among the remaining pharmacy defendants that will go to trial before a Mass Litigation Panel on June 5, 2023.

