Attorney General Morrisey Announces Fayetteville Partnership for National Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will be involved in this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by partnering with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department along with other law enforcement and substance abuse prevention groups across West Virginia.

A representative from the Attorney General’s Office will assist the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in staffing a take back site Saturday, April 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, 100 Church St., Fayetteville.

The Attorney General’s Office also will coordinate with Capitol Police and the state Department of Homeland Security for a take back location from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the State Capitol near the East Rotunda along California Avenue.

“This is a very important event,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I encourage anyone who has unused or unwanted prescription medications to participate so we can get potentially dangerous drugs off the streets. Take Back Day has the potential to both reduce diversion of prescription opioids and help identify overprescribing in our state.”

The Attorney General’s Office has participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day each year since 2013. The office’s locations this weekend will be among more than 75 collection sites in West Virginia.

Elsewhere Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office will assist the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in Martinsburg; Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at The Drug Emporium in Barboursville; the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Kearneysville; Morgantown Police Department at Sabraton Kroger in Morgantown; and the Williamson Police Department at the Williamson Police Department in Williamson.

The DEA spearheads Drug Take Back Day, which was initially launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug take back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.

