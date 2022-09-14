Attorney General Morrisey announces artwork of Kids Kick Opioids contest regional winners will be on display at Capitol

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced artwork by regional winners for the sixth annual Kids Kick Opioids contest will be on display at the State Capitol building starting September 19. The students’ artwork showcases efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse, demonstrating creativity while displaying the reality of West Virginia’s drug epidemic.

This year’s statewide winner was Erin Walls from Winfield Middle School in Putnam County. Runners-up include Mary Calvert of Washington Irving Middle School in Harrison County, Aryana Hinz from Moorefield Middle School in Hardy CountySheridan Hudson from Rivesville Elementary/ Middle School in Marion County, and Abby Allen from Spanishburg Elementary School in Mercer County.

Kids Kick Opioids received over 2,000 entries from 2,876 students at 78 elementary and middle schools statewide. The initiative is one of several programs the Attorney General has implemented to address West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate.

