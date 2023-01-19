Attorney General Morrisey announce $83 million settlement with Walgreens

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia settles $83 million in Walgreens lawsuit for the pharmacy store chain’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the state with the most per capita overdose deaths.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey states the deal brings the total West Virginia dollars brought in from opioid litigation to more than $950 million.

The mountain state now has one remaining opioid case to close out during its trial with Kroger which will take place this June.

The money from all opioid settlements will be distributed throughout the state to abate the opioid crisis. Walgreens has agreed to pay the settlement within an eight-year period.

