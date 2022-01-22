Atticus Goodson to play baseball at Walters State

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Independence senior Atticus Goodson signed a letter of intent Saturday to play baseball at Walters State Community College, one of the top junior college programs in the country.

Goodson, who is a multi-sport standout for the Patriots, was the 2021 Kennedy Award winner as the top high school football player in the state, and is a two-time WOAY Football Player of the Year. But he says he was leaning toward playing baseball from the beginning of his college search.

Making this decision on the eve of his senior baseball season at Independence, Goodson says it gives him less pressure and that he can now enjoy playing one last season of high school baseball. He is quick to mention those who have helped him succeed, thanking the crowd of more than 50 people present at Saturday’s ceremony.

