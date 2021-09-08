Art competition encourages those in recovery to show off their talent

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is hosting an art competition for people recovering from addiction.

The program called Art to Recovery is all about showcasing people who are recovering from addiction and the struggles they face.

The Prevention Coalition is partnering with the City of Beckley, and they are inviting people to submit artwork before September 17 to showcase works of art on Chili Night, October 2.

According to Stephanie French, the Volunteer Director of the Blessing Box Project with the Prevention Coalition, the works of art will be showcased on sidewalks and in the windows of participating businesses.

“When the general public is out there enjoying Chili Night, and they see these beautiful pieces of artwork, they can actually see the face of recovery by seeing that individual,” French said.

Anyone in recovery is welcome to use art mediums of most kinds to submit a piece, including paint, photography, sculptures, pencil, chalk and charcoal.

Submissions should include a photograph of the artist and a brief bio on what led them to the road of recovery.

The theme for the art contest is to showcase what the artist felt during their addiction or during their recovery, or a mix of both.

There is no limit on how many pieces of art any individual artist may submit, and there is no mandate on the size of the piece.

Anyone looking to submit artwork can contact Stephanie French at 803-546-5529 or LeAndrea Young at 681-220-8066.

The cut off date to submit artwork is September 17.

The submissions will be judged on October 2 by a panel. The winner will be given the opportunity to have their art showcased on billboards all around the state for one week during the month of October.

