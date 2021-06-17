Arson suspect waives right to preliminary hearing; grand jury to decide on indictment

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming county woman has waived her right to a preliminary hearing for attempted murder and arson.

Bridget Avonelle Cozort was living in a home with two other women before being told to move out May 21. The next day she allegedly set fire to the living room curtains before leaving the home. The two women were able to leave in time and firefighters contained the flames to the one room.

The Wyoming County Prosecutor’s Office says they believe an indictment is very likely as the case proceeds.

“The grand jury will decide whether to indict or not,” Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochrane said. “And after they indict, if they so choose which we feel they will, it’ll be set for criminal trial in the fall.”

If convicted, Cozort could face up to 20 years for the arson charge, and 3-15 years for each of the attempted murder charges.

