Arrowhead Bike Farm hosts annual Wild and Wonderful Women’s Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The third annual Wild and Wonderful Women’s Weekend was held at the Arrowhead Bike Farm in Fayetteville, giving mountain biking women of all skill level a chance to hone their skills in a comfortable space while working with other women passionate about the sport. And the weekend was packed with useful tips, techniques, and knowledge that they take with them to the trails.

“Some of my mentors in the outdoor industry are really awesome women mountain bikers and have shown that we need to have spaces like this to get more people into this activity and make it more inclusive,” says Travis Brown, program director at the Arrowhead Bike Farm.

“It is a lot of fun, it’s just a lot of women coming together, encouraging each other, and being in a safe, open space to be able to make mistakes, says Jessica Emrick, a mountain biking coach.

And while this wild and wonderful weekend is coming to an end, the bike farm hosts women’s group rides every Wednesday at 5:45 pm, open to all beginner and intermediate women riders.

Related