Area high school football games rescheduled

WOAY – Several high school football games scheduled for this week were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. However, in the last two days, five matchups involving area teams have been given new game dates. Most of them will take place at the original home school, though the Man-Mount View matchup has been moved to Welch. Those new game times are listed below.

Pendleton County @ James Monroe – 5:30 PM, Tuesday, September 21

Man @ Mount View – 7:30 PM, Tuesday, September 21

Graham @ Bluefield – 7:30 PM, Friday, October 8

PikeView @ Bluefield – 7:30 PM, Monday, October 11

Meadow Bridge @ Richwood – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 19

