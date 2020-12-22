Architects selected to design new headquarters for Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission selected Silling Architects earlier in 2020 to design a new headquarters for the Raleigh County Sheriff Department located in Beckley.

The Sheriff Department has outgrown their headquarters which was a former WV State Police detachment facility. The County Commission purchased a parcel of property located in an industrial park off the East Beckley By-pass.

Silling worked closely with representatives from the County and Sheriff Department to perform programming services and developed a graphic test-fit in order to demonstrate how the program could fit in a new building located on the purchased property.

The single-story massing of the building is a result of the functional arrangement of the spaces within the building. A dual-purpose community and training room is located just off the access controlled main public lobby. The remainder of the building consists of a new in-custody intake, processing and holding area, locker rooms for officers, large evidence storage areas and other support spaces.

Highlighted spaces to aid in officer mental and physical health are a large patrol room with a glass façade providing natural light for the officers’ workstations and a fitness room with a glass façade with views to an outdoor space accessible by officers and staff.