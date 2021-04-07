FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – April 7 is National Beer Day, a time to celebrate the drink that brings everyone together.

One local business excited for the national day is the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville.

One of the owners, Jamie Lester, says beer is more than just a commodity, it’s something that shows off culture and has more importance than people realize.

“I think it celebrates the idea that beer is culture, beer is something that’s part of us,” Lester said. “As silly as something like National Beer Day sounds, it’s really important. It focuses on beer and reminds us how important beer is to our lives.”

Freefolk is in its third year of operation and has many locally crafted beers at their location on Court Street.

National Beer Day is meant to mark the day the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted, which later paved the way for the repeal of the Eighteenth Amendment.

