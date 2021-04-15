Applications open for Leadership Fayette County

FAFYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Applications are open for a Fayette County student leadership program.

The Leadership Fayette County Class of 2022 is for rising high school juniors. The program offers opportunities for enrichment, as well as possible scholarship money for college. Orientation for the program takes place at River Expeditions in Oak Hill.

“Sessions range from tourism to education to legislation and law,” said Program Coordinator and Mentor Dr. Mandy Wristen. “We have orientation here at Rivers on the Gorge. We have a cooking session. We really have a lot of fun and we have a lot of different sessions throughout the year.”

Applications are open until April 29th at 6 p.m. and the program will begin next school year for the students that are accepted.

