Applications open for Beckley Area Foundation’s “Students First Program” mini-grants

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Applications are open for teachers in one county to improve their classrooms for this school year.

The Beckley Area Foundation’s Students First Program offers mini-grants up to $500 and each Raleigh County teacher can apply for up to two. The application deadline is September 17th, with the grants being awarded in November.

“Through this funding, teachers are offered a little more flexibility with some creative projects,” said Beckley Area Foundation Communications and Grant Program Coordinator Sam Babcock. “It is our goal to help fund those. It might be stuff they might not be able to get through the Board of Education, or the school system. We’re just very happy to help further the education of students in our community.”

Grant applications can be found on the Beckley Area Foundation’s website.

