Applications being accepted for open WV Supreme Court seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications for the open seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals are being accepted online for the next few weeks.

Former Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins resigned earlier this month to return to private law practice. A judicial commission is responsible for reviewing applications and recommending candidates to replace Jenkins until an election can be held.

The judicial commission consists of eight members appointed by the governor for six-year terms. Members must include four attorneys, according to state law.

Applications will be open until March 14, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Interviews will be held on March 28.

After the application deadline, the governor’s office will publish a list of all applicants. This is the first time applications are being accepted electronically, according to the governor’s office. Applications and letters of recommendation must be submitted by email to JVAC@wv.gov.

