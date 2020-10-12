Appalachian Senior to Give Recital

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Bible College announces the Senior Recital of Joel Stepanek on Friday, October 16 at 7:00 PM. The recital is given to fulfill requirements for the Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Bible and Theology and Music ministry.

Joel, a student from Glade Park, Colorado, will conduct several ensemble groups and will also play violin works by Vivaldi and Bach. A highlight will be the choral piece, “Is He Worthy?”

“It contains such a powerful message!” Joel says. “The song concludes with all voices agreeing that Christ can bring light into this dark world. He is the only One who is ‘worthy of all blessing and honor and glory!’”

Explaining why he chose to study both Bible and Music at ABC, Joel says, “I wanted to be well-grounded in my faith as a Christian while I continued to be trained musically. My desire as a musician is to teach, edify, evangelize, and point others to Christ.”

After finishing his degree next month, Joel is interested in serving as a music pastor or as a missionary music teacher in Central America.

The public is invited to the recital in Anderson Hall. Attendees will be asked to wear face coverings and follow instructions for distanced seating. The event will also be streamed at abc.edu/live.

As West Virginia’s only accredited Bible college, Appalachian Bible College has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificate, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses. The campus is located just north of Beckley, WV, while an additional location serves inmates within Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Learn more at ABC.edu.