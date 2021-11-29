AP Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings – November 29

WOAY – With the West Virginia high school girls basketball season beginning this week, the Associated Press released its first set of rankings on Monday. Area teams among the four classes are in bold.

CLASS AAAA: #1 Huntington, #2 Cabell Midland, #3 George Washington, #4 Morgantown, #5 Wheeling Park, #6 Woodrow Wilson, #7 Parkersburg, #8 Greenbrier East, #9 Martinsburg, #10 Bridgeport (tie), #10 Buckhannon-Upshur (tie). Receiving votes: Jefferson, Capital, Parkersburg South, Hurricane, University, Spring Valley

CLASS AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 Nitro, #3 North Marion, #4 Logan, #5 Wayne, #6 PikeView, #7 Winfield, #8 Lincoln County, #9 Hampshire, #10 Midland Trail. Receiving votes: Lewis County, Sissonville, Independence, Shady Spring, East Fairmont, Philip Barbour, Keyser, Herbert Hoover, Wheeling Central Catholic, Lincoln, Elkins

CLASS AA: #1 Wyoming East, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Frankfort (tie), #3 Williamstown (tie), #5 Petersburg, #6 Charleston Catholic, #7 St. Marys, #8 Mingo Central, #9 Ritchie County, #10 Ravenswood. Receiving votes: Summers County, Chapmanville, Trinity, Poca, Roane County

CLASS A: #1 Tug Valley, #2 Cameron, #3 Tucker County, #4 St. Joseph Central, #5 Calhoun County, #6 Gilmer County, #7 Webster County, #8 River View, #9 James Monroe, #10 Madonna. Receiving votes: Pendleton County, Tolsia, Sherman, Doddridge County, Clay-Battelle, Wahama

Related