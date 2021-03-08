AP High School Basketball Rankings – March 8

WOAY – The first Associated Press high school basketball rankings of the regular season were released on Monday. Area teams are in bold.

GIRLS

Class AAAA: #1 Wheeling Park, #2 Huntington, #3 George Washington, #4 Morgantown, #5 Woodrow Wilson, #6 Parkersburg, #7 Cabell Midland, #8 Martinsburg, #9 Bridgeport, #10 South Charleston. Receiving votes: Capital, Buckhannon-Upshur, Spring Valley, Greenbrier East

Class AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 North Marion, #3 Nitro, #4 St. Joseph Central, #5 Wayne, #6 Winfield, #7 Logan, #8 Wheeling Central Catholic, #9 East Fairmont, #10 PikeView. Receiving votes: Lincoln, Lewis County, Weir, Westside, Lincoln County, Robert C. Byrd

Class AA: #1 Wyoming East, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Summers County, #4 Frankfort, #5 St. Marys, #6 Charleston Catholic, #7 Williamstown, #8 Chapmanville, #9 Mingo Central, #10 Ritchie County. Receiving votes: Magnolia, Trinity

Class A: #1 Gilmer County, #2 Tucker County, #3 Calhoun County, #4 Tug Valley, #5 Webster County, #6 Cameron, #7 Tolsia, #8 Pocahontas County, #9 James Monroe, #10 Sherman. Receiving votes: Greenbrier West, Wood County Christian, Clay-Battelle, Greater Beckley Christian, Tygarts Valley, River View

BOYS

Class AAAA: #1 Morgantown, #2 George Washington, #3 Cabell Midland, #4 Martinsburg, #5 Woodrow Wilson, #6 Wheeling Park, #7 Parkersburg South, #8 University, #9 Capital, #10 Musselman (tie), #10 St. Albans (tie). Receiving votes: Jefferson, Hedgesville, Huntington, Buckhannon-Upshur, South Charleston, Oak Hill

Class AAA: #1 Robert C. Byrd, #2 Shady Spring, #3 Wheeling Central Catholic, #4 Nitro, #5 Fairmont Senior, #6 Notre Dame, #7 Logan, #8 North Marion, #9 Berkeley Springs, #10 Westside (tie), #10 Lincoln County (tie). Receiving votes: Lincoln, Herbert Hoover, Hampshire, Trinity, Grafton

Class AA: #1 Poca, #2 Williamstown (tie), #2 Bluefield (tie), #4 Charleston Catholic, #5 St. Marys, #6 Chapmanville, #7 Magnolia, #8 Parkersburg Catholic (tie), #8 Ritchie County (tie), #10 Frankfort. Receiving votes: Moorefield, Wyoming East, St. Joseph Central, Braxton County, Summers County, Mingo Central

Class A: #1 Greater Beckley Christian, #2 Man, #3 Pendleton County, #4 Tug Valley, #5 Greenbrier West, #6 Webster County, #7 Clay-Battelle, #8 Tolsia, #9 James Monroe, #10 Madonna. Receiving votes: Tucker County, Cameron, East Hardy, Doddridge County, Gilmer County, Wahama