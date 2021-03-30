AP High School Basketball Rankings – March 29

WOAY – The latest Associated Press high school basketball rankings were released on Monday. Area teams are in bold.

BOYS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Morgantown, #2 Huntington, #3 George Washington, #4 Cabell Midland, #5 University, #6 Martinsburg, #7 Greenbrier East, #8 South Charleston, #9 Wheeling Park, #10 Jefferson. Receiving votes: Parkersburg South, Buckhannon-Upshur, Bridgeport, Princeton

CLASS AAA: #1 Robert C. Byrd, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Shady Spring, #4 Nitro, #5 Wheeling Central Catholic, #6 Logan, #7 Herbert Hoover, #8 North Marion, #9 Notre Dame, #10 Grafton. Receiving votes: Winfield, Lincoln County, Lincoln, Trinity

CLASS AA: #1 Williamstown, #2 Charleston Catholic (tie), #2 Poca (tie), #4 St. Marys, #5 Magnolia, #6 Clay County, #7 Ravenswood, #8 Chapmanville, #9 Wyoming East, #10 Braxton County. Receiving votes: Liberty Raleigh, South Harrison, Buffalo, Bluefield

CLASS A: #1 Man, #2 Pendleton County, #3 James Monroe, #4 Tug Valley, #5 Clay-Battelle, #6 Greenbrier West, #7 Webster County, #8 Greater Beckley Christian, #9 Tolsia, #10 Cameron. Receiving votes: Tucker County, Mount View, Paden City, Tyler Consolidated

GIRLS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Huntington, #2 Wheeling Park, #3 Cabell Midland, #4 Morgantown, #5 George Washington, #6 Woodrow Wilson, #7 Capital, #8 Bridgeport, #9 University (tie), #9 Parkersburg (tie). Receiving votes: Spring Valley, Buckhannon-Upshur, Martinsburg, Parkersburg South, South Charleston, Musselman, Jefferson

CLASS AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 North Marion, #3 Wayne, #4 Nitro, #5 St. Joseph Central, #6 Logan, #7 East Fairmont, #8 PikeView, #9 Lincoln County (tie), #9 Midland Trail (tie). Receiving votes: Hampshire, Wheeling Central Catholic, Winfield, Lincoln, Lewis County

CLASS AA: #1 Parkersburg Catholic, #2 St. Marys, #3 Frankfort, #4 Wyoming East, #5 Mingo Central, #6 Summers County, #7 Charleston Catholic, #8 Williamstown, #9 Ritchie County, #10 Trinity. Receiving votes: Petersburg, Wirt County

CLASS A: #1 Gilmer County, #2 Tucker County, #3 Webster County, #4 Calhoun County, #5 Cameron, #6 James Monroe, #7 Tug Valley, #8 River View, #9 Tolsia, #10 Sherman. Receiving votes: Clay-Battelle, East Hardy