AP High School Basketball Rankings – March 22

WOAY – The latest Associated Press high school basketball rankings were released on Monday. Area teams are in bold.

GIRLS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Huntington, #2 Wheeling Park, #3 Cabell Midland, #4 Morgantown, #5 George Washington, #6 Capital, #7 Woodrow Wilson, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Parkersburg, #10 Buckhannon-Upshur. Receiving votes: Spring Valley, Martinsburg, University, Parkersburg South

CLASS AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 North Marion, #3 Wayne, #4 Nitro, #5 St. Joseph Central, #6 Logan, #7 PikeView, #8 East Fairmont, #9 Wheeling Central Catholic, #10 Winfield. Receiving votes: Lewis County, Midland Trail

CLASS AA: #1 Parkersburg Catholic, #2 Wyoming East, #3 Frankfort, #4 St. Marys, #5 Summers County, #6 Ritchie County, #7 Mingo Central, #8 Charleston Catholic, #9 Trinity, #10 Williamstown. Receiving votes: Petersburg, Buffalo, Bluefield

CLASS A: #1 Gilmer County, #2 Tucker County, #3 Webster County, #4 Calhoun County, #5 Cameron, #6 James Monroe, #7 Tug Valley, #8 River View, #9 Sherman, #10 Tolsia. Receiving votes: Madonna, Pocahontas County, Clay-Battelle

BOYS

CLASS AAAA: #1 George Washington, #2 Morgantown, #3 Cabell Midland, #4 Huntington, #5 University, #6 Martinsburg, #7 South Charleston, #8 Greenbrier East, #9 Wheeling Park, #10 Jefferson. Receiving votes: Capital, Parkersburg South, Princeton, Musselman, St. Albans, Hedgesville

CLASS AAA: #1 Robert C. Byrd, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Nitro, #4 Shady Spring, #5 North Marion, #6 Wheeling Central Catholic, #7 Lincoln County, #8 Logan, #9 Notre Dame, #10 Herbert Hoover. Receiving votes: Grafton, Westside, Winfield, Lincoln, Trinity, Hampshire

CLASS AA: #1 Poca, #2 Williamstown, #3 Charleston Catholic, #4 St. Marys, #5 Magnolia, #6 Ravenswood, #7 Clay County, #8 Wyoming East, #9 Chapmanville, #10 Braxton County. Receiving votes: Bluefield, Liberty Raleigh, South Harrison, Moorefield

CLASS A: #1 Tug Valley, #2 Man, #3 Pendleton County, #4 James Monroe, #5 Greenbrier West, #6 Greater Beckley Christian (tie), #6 Clay-Battelle (tie), #8 Webster County, #9 Tolsia, #10 Cameron. Receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated, East Hardy, Tucker County, Mount View